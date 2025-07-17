Army veteran plans to sue over his detention after Southern CA raid: 'It shouldn't have happened'

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- An Army veteran, who was detained for several days after an immigration raid in Camarillo, says he's planning to file a lawsuit over his detention.

George Retes, 25, spoke publicly for the first time since his release on Sunday. Retes held back tears while he spoke Wednesday afternoon and described about what happened while he was detained.

He said he was wrongfully detained while reporting for work as a security guard at Glass House Farms, a cannabis farm where the raid took place last week.

George Retes, the disabled Army veteran who was detained and held for days after last week's immigration rain in Camarillo, is speaking out.

Once he arrived at work, Retes said he identified himself as a U.S. citizen and employee of the farm, but claims the federal agents didn't care.

"No one should be put in this position. It doesn't matter if you're an immigrant, it doesn't matter the color of your skin. It doesn't matter if you voted left, it doesn't matter if you voted right... No one deserves to be treated this way," Retes said. "It shouldn't have happened and I hope this never happens to anyone ever again."

He added he's not even sure which agency arrested him.

After he was detained, he was held in downtown Los Angeles without being charged.

"They did not let me shower, they didn't give me a phone call. They didn't let me speak to an attorney. They never told me what I was arrested for... so the entire time I was in there... I was covered in OC spray and tear gas."

Retes believes the media coverage of his detention is the only reason that he was let out. The father of two now says that he plans to file a lawsuit.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, released the following statement this week:

"George Retes was arrested and has been released. He has not been charged. The US Attorney's Office is reviewing his case, along with dozens of others, for potential federal charges related to the execution of the federal search warrant in Camarillo."