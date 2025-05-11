Beloved Bay Area coach struck, killed by garbage truck while riding bike

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A well-known teacher and coach in San Mateo County was hit and killed by a garbage truck last Wednesday.

Dylan Taylor was riding his bike to work along Middlefield Rd. in Atherton when the accident occurred.

Taylor was involved at several schools, and primarily worked at La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park.

He grew up in the area and spent many years coaching youth sports.

People who knew him gathered at the crash site Friday night.

"It's a terrible thing for out larger community because he was such a big presence in all of our kids' lives," said Purva Singla, who visited the site to pay her respects. "I feel lucky that I even knew him for a little bit. He has enriched my life."

Police say the driver did not seem to be impaired and is cooperating with the investigation.