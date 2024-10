Bay Area may have a chance to see northern lights tonight, NOAA says

NOAA says "most of the northern half of the country" will have a chance at seeing the aurora borealis Thursday night, including Northern California.

NOAA says "most of the northern half of the country" will have a chance at seeing the aurora borealis Thursday night, including Northern California.

NOAA says "most of the northern half of the country" will have a chance at seeing the aurora borealis Thursday night, including Northern California.

NOAA says "most of the northern half of the country" will have a chance at seeing the aurora borealis Thursday night, including Northern California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you missed seeing the Northern Lights when they were visible over the Bay Area in May, you may get another chance Thursday night.

NOAA forecasters have issued a rare G-4 geomagnetic storm watch, saying a moderate solar storm is expected to reach Earth on Thursday and Friday.

MORE: This is when peak northern lights activity will occur

NOAA says "most of the northern half of the country" will have a chance at seeing the aurora borealis, including Northern California.