SFPD investigating suspicious package near US Customs and Border Protection building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities in San Francisco on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package.

San Francisco police responded to a building on the 500 block of Battery St. around 9:40 a.m.

It happens to be near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building.

Streets around the area are closed, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.