Authorities searching for 2 teens last seen at Bay Area high school homecoming dance

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for two teenagers who disappeared from the homecoming dance at San Lorenzo High School.

School officials say Michelle Olivas and Elvis Merino went to the dance together on Friday, Oct. 18.

Olivas is a student at San Lorenzo high and Merino traveled to the Bay Area from Mendocino County to attend the event.

School officials say Michelle Olivas and Elvis Merino went to the dance at San Lorenzo High School together on October 18.

They were supposed to meet their parents afterward, but neither teen showed up.

Investigators say they may be together.

Both are considered at-risk since they're only 15 years old.

If you've seen them, you are asked to call police.