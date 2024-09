BART delays after 'medical emergency' reported at 16th Street Mission Station in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART is reporting a major delay Thursday morning in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency at the 16th Street Mission Station.

The transit agency issued an alert at about 6:10 a.m. about the service delay, which is affecting trains in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

There is no estimate for when regular service will resume.