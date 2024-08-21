BART's 'Sound Tracks' outdoor music series returns with Bay Area artists: Here's what to expect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART's "Sound Tracks" outdoor music series returns on Wednesday.

The free concerts are part of BART's rider engagement strategy.

Sound Tracks encourages riders to support local artists and shows appreciation for all BART riders.

The "Patron Latin Rhythms" will perform at the El Cerrito Del Norte station at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Concerts will also be held August 28 and September 4th at the Pleasant Hill and Balboa Park stations.

You can find more information on BART's concert series here.