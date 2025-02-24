Bay Area Catholics pray for ailing Pope Francis' recovery: 'He's been such a blessing to the world'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Catholics in the Bay Area are sending prayers to the 88-year-old pontiff, during his health struggle. Sunday Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco included many prayers for an ailing Pope Francis, who remains in critical condition in Rome.

"For all the sick and those in need of prayer, especially Pope Francis," said Father Jerald Geronimo.

The Pope's latest health struggle took a critical turn only days after the Vatican said he was in stable condition last week.

"We pray for him again, that he may enjoy strength protection and peace. He's suffering now. Perhaps at the end of his pontificate," said St. Mary's pastor, Father Kevin Kennedy.

Father Kennedy says his parishioners are joining Catholics around the world, sending thoughts and healing prayers to the Pope.

"I think people need to remember the Pope is like the father of the family. When your father or grandfather is sick, you pray for him, and you entrust him with faith and confidence to God," Kennedy said.

"Well, I pray for his recovery, that's all i can say," said Ray Obispo.

Parishioners Ray and Lily Obisbo are concerned about the pontiff's health.

"Hopefully he has a fast recovery and overcomes this one. I know the news is now kidney failure, so hopefully Jesus will give him time to serve us," said Lily Obispo.

Francis became Pope in 2013 and aimed to make the church more inclusive, the reforms drawing controversy among conservatives and liberals who said it wasn't enough.

Raby Savage is visiting from LA. She got emotional when speaking about the Pope.

"First, it brings tears to my eyes because he's been such a blessing to the world. It's been such a blessing to the world and may God grant him health and recovery," Savage said.