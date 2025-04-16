LIST: 2025 Easter events happening across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter is around the corner, and if you are looking to find an event this Easter weekend that includes an egg hunt in a Bay Area neighborhood near you, look no further - we've got you covered. The weather is looking to be mild and dry, perfect for taking the family to enjoy festivities outdoors.

North Bay

Sausalito Easter Egg Hunt and Parade

The annual Easter parade in Sausalito kicks off at 10 a.m. from Johnson Street Fire Station at Caledonia Street.

The egg hunt for kids will begin at Dunphy Park at 10:15 a.m. which will be followed by live children's music with In Harmony Music and an Easter bonnet contest.

At 11:45 a.m., there will be an egg hunt for adults with prizes.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 19. Free.

Where: Johnson Street Fire Station, 333 Johnson St., Sausalito. Dunphy Park, Bridgeway and Napa streets, Sausalito.

For more information: 415-289-4152.

www.sausalito.gov

Twin Cities Egg Hunt

Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and bring a basket to participate in an all-ages egg hunt.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 19. Free.

Where: Corte Madera Town Park, 498 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera.

For more information: 415-927-5072

www.cortemadera.gov

Marin Country Mart: Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt

A fun-filled day for the family where kids can hunt for eggs at the farmers' market, pet chicks and bunnies, enjoy Easter kids crafts, pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny, and more.

When: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19. Free.

Where: Marin Country Mart, 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur.

For more information: 415-461-5700.

www.marincountrymart.com

South Bay

Belmont Egg Adventure Hunt

Children aged 3-10 are invited to bring their own baskets to search for 20,000 eggs hidden around the park.

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 19. Free.

Where: Twin Pines Park, 1 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont.

For more information: 650-595-7441.

www.belmont.gov

Easter Egg Hunts at Lemos Farm

The farm will host several large Easter egg hunts at the farm. All egg hunts are included in the price of admission.

Tickets also include unlimited access to pony rides, train and hay rides, petting zoo, farm slide and bounce houses, Tractor Town, Haunted House, and the Car Barn.

Before every hunt, kids are expected to gather in front of the main entrance. Do remember to bring your own basket!

When: Saturday & Sunday, April 19-20, 10 am and 1 pm

Where:12320 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019, USA

For more information: 650-726-2342.

www.lemosfarm.com/easter-egg-hunt

45th Annual Campbell Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt!

Over 30,000 colored plastic eggs will be sprinkled throughout the soccer field for egg hunters to discover. That may seem like a lot of eggs, but they are all typically picked up within 90 seconds - those kids are fast!

Adding to the festivities are six jump houses, a girls baton troupe dance demo, face painting, a petting zoo and music with DJ Stevie Pop.

This year's event runs from 9-10:45am with the egg hunt kicking off at 10:30am sharp when the song "Who Lets the Dogs Out" is played over the loudspeakers.

When: Saturday, April 19, 2025 - 9:00am to 10.45am

Where: Campbell Community Center, 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

For more information: 408-859-3459

www.downtowncampbell.com/event/2025/04/45th-annual-campbell-eggstravaganza-easter-egg-hunt

Campbell 2025 Bunnies and Bonnets Easter Parade

The fun continues with the 2025 Bunnies & Bonnets Parade in Downtown Campbell. This annual Easter Parade tradition features marching bands, dancers, animals, community groups, local organizations, and more. The parade will start at the east end of Downtown, by the VTA Light Rail tracks and run along Campbell Avenue to Third Street.

When: Saturday, April 19, 2025 - 12:00pm

Where: 1 W Campbell Ave C-31, Campbell, CA 95008

For more information: https://www.downtowncampbell.com/event/2025/bunnies-and-bonnets-parade

East Bay

Pixieland Park Easter 'Speggtacular'

Kids aged between 1-8 should bring a basket to collect treats as they disembark from rides and enjoy meet-and-greets with the Easter Bunny throughout the day.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 20. Free admission included with ride tickets.

Where: Pixieland Amusement Park, 2740 E. Olivera Road, Concord.

For more information: 925-676-9612.

www.pixieland.com

Benicia's 63rd Annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

Kids aged 2-8, can join the fun with egg hunts, face-painting, craft activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

Where: City Park, 150 Military W, Benicia.

For more information: 707-580-4572.

www.kiwanisbenicia.org/events/easteregghunt

Claremont Spring Carnival

Dance along with tap dancing Easter bunnies, a bounce house, face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter bunny and a buffet picnic lunch. Adult tickets include a complimentary drink from the bar.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 19. $75-$85 per entry ticket.

Where: Front Lawn, Claremont Resort, 41 Tunnel Road, Berkeley.

For more information: 510-843-3000.

www.claremontresortandclub.com

Eggster's 'Deep Sea Eggspedition' Egg Hunt and Learning Festival

UC Berkeley students have put together an Easter event that includes activity booths, live performances and egg hunts, with the goal of inspiring younger children to explore the benefits of higher education. The event is wheelchair-accessible.

When: 10 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Free, reservations recommended.

Where: Campanile Esplanade, UC Berkeley.

For more information: 510-982-6372.

www.eggster.org

Dublin Spring Eggstravaganza

The city of Dublin will host a morning of spring egg hunts with start times at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Take photos with Peter Rabbit and Flopsy, and participate in arts and crafts activities, games, and more.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 19. $15-$18, registration required.

Where: Heritage Park and Museums, 6600 Donlon Way, Dublin.

For more information: 925-833-6650.

www.dublin.ca.gov

Bunny Weekend at Children's Fairyland

Enjoy the holiday weekend with family-friendly games and activities, egg hunts, a puppet show and goodie bags as well as the park's regular attractions.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 19-20. Included with park admission; reservations recommended.

Where: Children's Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave., Oakland.

For more information: 510-452-2259.

www.fairyland.org

San Francisco

Lakeside Village Spring Hop

The family-friendly event hosted by DJ Cocoa Leche is set to include Gregangelo Museum and Velocity Arts performers with real rabbits, an Easter hunt for candy, live music and craft activities.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 19. Free admission.

Where: Lakeside Village, 2504 Ocean Ave., S.F.

For more information: 415-636-2421. https://lakeside.mainfare.com

Sana G Easter Egg Hunt

Kick of the morning with an egg hunt in Bayfront Park, then head over to Chase Center's open-air shopping complex Thrive City for an Easter celebration where you'll find photo ops, live entertainment, activities and more.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 19. Free, reservations recommended.

Where: Bayfront Park, Sixth St. and Terry A. Francois Blvd., S.F. and Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.

For more information: www.chasecenter.com

Salesforce Park Spring Fling

A rooftop park celebration set in the East Cut neighborhood, multiple egg hunts are organized for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Other kids activities include craft activities, live music, face painting, and a meet-and-greet with the Funny Bunny.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 19. Free (reservations required for egg hunt).

Where: Salesforce Park, 425 Mission St., S.F.

For more information: www.tjpa.org

Easter on the Way

This event will have live bands playing while Easter-themed activities such as a plastic-free egg hunt, train rides, bounce house and photo ops with the Easter Bunny go on.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 19. Free.

Where: Judah street and the Great Highway, S.F.

For more information: www.oceanbeachpark.org

Easter Bunny Meet and Greet at the Zoo

Join the Easter Bunny and a whole host of other animals at the San Francisco zoo for a holiday event that offers craft activities and more.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 20. Included with zoo admission; reservations recommended.

Where: San Francisco Zoo, Sloat Boulevard at the Great Highway, S.F.

For more information: 415-753-7080.

www.sfzoo.org

No Easter Without the T: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's Easter in Dolores Park

This annual Easter event in the park starts with kid-friendly Easter activities from 10:30 a.m. to noon, including a visiting Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and drag story time.

A more adult-oriented, but family-friendly, afternoon event is set to follow from noon to 4 p.m. with trans activist and "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Honey Mahogany scheduled to host a variety drag show throughout the afternoon. An Easter bonnet contest at 1 p.m. and the Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus competitions at 3 p.m. are open to all. (Contestants in costume should show up early and be ready to line up backstage beforehand.)

When: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 20. Free.

Where: Dolores Park, 19th and Dolores streets, S.F.

For more information: www.thesisters.org

City Church San Francisco: Outdoor Easter Celebration Service

If you want to attend an Easter service as well as do an egg hunt, celebrate Easter with an inclusive service from City Church San Francisco featuring live music and followed by an egg hunt and picnic; food trucks will be on site.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 20. Free.

Where: Golden Gate Park Bandshell, Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.

For more information: 415-346-6994.

www.citychurchsf.org/holy-week

Fort Mason Farmers Market Egg Hunt

With the backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge and bay views behind you, the seasonal market at Fort Masons has more than 35 vendors 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Bring a basket to hold goodies from the Easter egg hunt event for children 3 and older.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 20. Free.

Where: Ft. Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.

For more information: www.cafarmersmkts.com/events