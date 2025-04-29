Bay Area Filipino Americans find strength in culture and community after deadly Vancouver attack

"This is really the time we need to show each other love."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The shock of a devastating attack at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, where a driver killed 11 people, including a 5-year-old girl, has deeply impacted Filipino American communities in the Bay Area.

In the face of the tragedy, multiple groups are determined to celebrate culture and safeguard one another.

In San Francisco's SOMA Pilipinas Cultural Heritage District, a newly restored 90-foot mural - a towering homage to Filipino history and resilience - has taken on renewed meaning. The artwork features prominent figures such as Victoria Manalo Draves, the South of Market native who became the first Filipina American Olympic gold medalist.

"A lot of our immigrant community feel a lot of anxiety and insecurity, and this is just another piece of news that really hit home," said Raquel Redondiez, director of SOMA Pilipinas.

In response, Redondiez said the community is expanding safety efforts, offering know-your-rights workshops at the main branch of the San Francisco Library, and increasing security at upcoming events. SOMA Pilipinas will host Florence de Mayo, a spring celebration on May 30th, dedicated to elders, with new attention to protecting vulnerable attendees.

Across the Bay Area, Filipino American leaders are weaving resilience into every gathering.

In Newark, the upcoming Harajuku Lumpia Fest - now in its third year in it's new location- is expected to host more than a hundred vendors and draw up to 9,000 visitors.

Samantha Larot, founder of Harajuku Marketplace and event organizer, says the festival will not only showcase Filipino languages and traditional performances but will also dedicate a portion of special ticket proceeds to support victims of the Vancouver attack.

"This is really the time we need to show each other love," she says.

In San Jose, a candlelight vigil is being organized for Friday night to honor the lives lost. Community organizer Ann Reginio, founder of FACT-SJ and FAHM Jam, is spearheading the effort while preparing for June's Jeepney Jam Festival and Filipino Independence Day that typically welcomes more than 6,000 participants.

At the heart of these efforts, she says is a cultural value deeply ingrained in Filipino identity: kapwa. The term is described as the sense of shared humanity and collective responsibility.

"It's about holding each other, giving each other space, and offering time to talk," Reginio said. "How are we going to take care of each other in times like these?"

In the wake of tragedy, Filipino Americans across the Bay Area are responding not by retreating but by stepping forward, embracing culture, community, and each other with renewed purpose.