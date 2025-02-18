Bay Area health expert urges flu vaccinations as hospitalizations, deaths soar

Cases are soaring, hospitals are getting busy, and the Bay Area flu season is far from over.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may have noticed the sniffles, the sneezing, and a lot of people calling out sick. Health leaders in the Bay Area are raising the alarm about the flu.

Cases are soaring, hospitals are getting busy, and flu season is far from over.

As the U.S. stares down the worst flu season in a decade-and-a-half, cases are expected to continue soaring in the coming weeks.

"Specifically in the Bay Area and California, because we are later than the rest of the country. We're still on the way up," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF Infectious Diseases.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all trending up according to the CDC. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says there are several strains of the flu that's been going around.

"There are two flus going around right now - H3 and H1. H3 is just notorious for causing more serious symptoms. And people feel really bad," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Dr. Chin-Hong says UCSF hospital is being pushed to capacity.

"We've been full for about a week kind of on the edge," said Dr. Chin-Hong. "With a lot of people in the emergency not having beds in the hospital."

Dublin resident Phong Chau and his family weren't sick enough for the hospital, but still had a rough few days.

"We just recovered. So we're feeling good. That's why we're going out. But it took us out for about a week," said Chau.

The latest CDC data shows around 13,000 deaths related to the virus including 57 children -- 11 of them here in California.

"The last time we had so many kids dying was in 2009 with swine flu, H1N1. So I'm worried because the season hasn't peaked yet," said Dr. Chin-Hong.

Dr. Chin-Hong pointing to a low vaccination rate, particularly among children.

"Kid vaccinations dropped in California from about 58% last year to the mid-40s this year," said Dr. Chin-Hong.

Tara Campbell: Did you get the flu shot this year?

Phong Chau: "We were going to, but then we kept putting it off and now I'm regretting it. But next year for sure, we will be doing that.

The good news - it's not too late to get vaccinated. Anyone six months and up should have the shot.

"Don't forget that childhood immunizations have really saved our kids for the last decade - few decades," said Dr. Chin-Hong.