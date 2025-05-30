Bay Area health officials warn of possible measles exposure

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Health officials are warning people about a possible measles exposure in the Bay Area.

The first was at the H Mart in San Jose on May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The was May 23 at Starbucks in Newark, on Newark Boulevard between 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.

And the third was on May 25 at a Trader Joe's in Milpitas from 4:45 p.m. through 8 p.m.

The person traveled internationally and tested positive.

However, they never were hospitalized.

Health officials from Santa Clara and Alameda counties plan to address the case Friday morning.