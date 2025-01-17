Bay Area native accused of raping Pennsylvania student in 2013 extradited from France to US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area native accused of raping a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 was extradited Thursday from France to the United States.

Authorities there detained Ian Cleary, 31, of Saratoga last April, after a three-year international search.

Investigators say in 2013, Cleary stalked the alleged victim at a party at Gettysburg College, then followed her back to her dorm and sexually assaulted her.

They reopened the case in 2020 when the victim received several messages appearing to be from Cleary, including one that read, "So, I raped you."