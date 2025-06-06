The modern 400-square-foot ADU pod looks like something right out of Star Wars

'Space capsules' land in Bay Area to provide shelter for the unhoused

Bay Area nonprofit Homes 4 Homeless brings "Space capsules" to provide shelter for the unhoused.

Bay Area nonprofit Homes 4 Homeless brings "Space capsules" to provide shelter for the unhoused.

Bay Area nonprofit Homes 4 Homeless brings "Space capsules" to provide shelter for the unhoused.

Bay Area nonprofit Homes 4 Homeless brings "Space capsules" to provide shelter for the unhoused.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, some new affordable housing units are getting lots of interest - even some double takes. The small housing pods look like sci-fi space capsules - the nonprofit behind the venture hopes it brings relief and solutions to the region's housing crisis.

You don't have to journey to a galaxy far, far away to see housing out of this world. Try Santa Rosa.

"So what we're looking at today is Space Capsule Housing," said Homes 4 the Homeless CEO, Steve Schneider.

Schneider showed us around a modern 400-square-foot ADU pod, that looks like something right out of Star Wars.

"Everyone loves the windows, probably the best thing about this, so spacious," Schneider added.

EXCLUSIVE: Company renting SF sleeping pods for $700 a month gains city approval

With the touch of a button, the drapes close automatically. There's a galley kitchen and a full bathroom. The entire unit, made of recycled aircraft aluminum.

The space age idea came to Schneider after he found himself homeless in 2017.

"After I lost my home in the Tubbs fires, we created the nonprofit for people like myself who's been through disasters," said Schneider.

This units come in different sizes and prices, from $69,000 to $109,000. Built by Vessel Homes in China, it was originally designed for a luxury glamping market but now Schneider want to repurpose them into 100% affordable housing.

"I want to show affordable housing can exist in California and Sonoma County, they're 6,000 voucher holders in Sonoma County alone, those people are forever renting," Schneider said.

Weize Crediford and Angel Escobar from West County Community Services Housing transition team stopped by for a tour.

MORE: San Jose becomes 1st in CA to allow property owners to sell ADUs

"Anybody who's been unhoused or had to struggle deserves something this special," Crediford said

"Honestly, great - I hope to see more around the county to help with housing crisis to be honest," said Escobar.

Steve Schneider envisions a community of 130 space capsules on this six-acre parcel in north Santa Rosa near Highway 101.

"We want to create an ideal community using these so we can showcase to the world," Schneider said.

Several Sonoma County supervisors support the Space Capsule Housing.

If you'd like to learn more, click here.