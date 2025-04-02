Bay Area nursery owner selling avocado trees to residents amid tariff pricing worries

Gary Gragg, owner of a nursery in Richmond, now sells locally grown avocado trees starting at around five feet tall as tariffs may drive up prices.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- President Donald Trump's tariff plans are likely to increase the cost of everything from car parts to groceries.

This is expected to have a large impact on a super fruit that consumers eat and buy a lot of in California: avocados.

Gary Gragg, the owner of Golden Gate Palms Nursery in Richmond, has cracked the system and found an alternative to tariffs driving up the prices of those prized avocados at the grocery store.

"One thing you can do if you live in California as we do here, in this beautiful environment, you can grow your own," Gary Gragg, the owner of Golden Gate Palms Nursery in Richmond said.

And he says Californians not living directly on the coast are at the best advantage.

"Generally, there's an avocado you can grow anywhere in low elevation Bay Area," Gragg said. "It's a big process to create these things and it takes quite a bit of time."

But Gragg has taken the legwork out of it for consumers and now sells locally grown avocado trees starting at around five feet tall, ready to bear fruit right away.

Depending on the size of the tree, prices range from $250 up to $950.

"What's great about avocados, unlike a tomato plant you have to go out and get a tomato plant every single year, plant it or else you don't have tomatoes that year," he said. "Once you plant an avocado tree, two or three years of coddling at the beginning, after that, the thing should be on its own and you should be able to do nothing and have food forever."

To help more avocado trees survive in the U.S., he's created his own YouTube channel called 'True Plant Stories' with 11,000 subscribers.

His goal is to educate people on the best ways to grow these plants and keep them healthy.

"Everybody needs an avocado tree, for not only the tariffs to save some money but for the environmental ethic and the fact that you'll be the coolest kid on the block if you're giving avocados away," he said.

Gragg has hundreds of avocado trees ready to go for sale right now at his nursery, Golden Gate Palms in Richmond.