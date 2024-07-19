PG&E warns some Bay Area customers of possible power outages due to high winds, dry conditions

PG&E is warning Bay Area customers of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple counties due to increased fire danger.

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG &E warned Friday that about 16,000 customers across seven counties could have their power shut off Saturday due to safety reasons from potential dry and windy conditions.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says although PG &E has indicated they are monitoring a potential high-wind event we actually won't see those dangerous dry offshore winds. Instead, there will be cooler, wetter winds coming from the ocean and humidity won't be critically low.

Power shutoffs are used as a proactive approach to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines, according to PG &E.

Here's a list of counties where a PSPS is likely:



Alameda: 163 customers

Contra Costa: 328 customers

Fresno: 3 customers

Merced: 3,979 customers

San Benito: 193 customers

San Joaquin: 6,352 customers

Stanislaus: 5,028 customers

An advanced notice was sent out through text messages, emails, and automated phone calls.

The shutoff is expected to start at 11 a.m. while winds continue throughout the day. Customers can look up their address online to find out if their area is being monitored for the shutoff using https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/psps-updates/.

PG &E said they anticipate restoring customers' power as early as Saturday evening.

"PG &E's in-house meteorologists, as well as its Emergency Operations Center and its Hazard Awareness & Warning Center (HAWC), continue to closely monitor conditions," the utility said in a statement. "We will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve."

For more information about this PSPS event, head to PG &E's website.