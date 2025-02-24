Bay Area restaurants adding egg surcharge or getting creative to deal with price increases

As egg prices have surged in recent weeks, Bay Area restaurants are scrambling to adjust the way they do business. Some eateries are even adding surcharges to help offset the higher costs.

At Santa Rosa's Mac's Deli, a $2 surcharge on egg dishes is now in effect, according to The Press Democrat.

Tiffany Le, owner of Camino Corner Restaurant in San Bruno, said her business goes through roughly 2,500 eggs each week and that egg prices have increased by 150% in recent months.

In order not to pass along the increased cost to her loyal customers, some who have been frequenting her establishment since 1988, she's had to get creative.

"We go to the wholesale Costco, and they limit it to five cases of five dozen per customer, so we go early in the morning and pick it up and open up. It's about $4 per dozen from Costco so we lucked out with that one," Le said. "As long as it stays under 60 or 70 bucks per case from Costco then we can hold off."

Le's server also suggest to customers if they do not want eggs they can substitute hash browns or fruit in place of the eggs at no additional charge. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the average price for a dozen large eggs in California now exceeds $9.