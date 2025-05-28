Gov. Newsom, 3 Bay Area mayors take on local and state issues at Bay Area-Silicon Valley Summit

The Bay Area-Silicon Valley Summit kicked off on Tuesday in San Francisco. It featured some of the top leaders in the region, state, and country.

The Bay Area-Silicon Valley Summit kicked off on Tuesday in San Francisco. It featured some of the top leaders in the region, state, and country.

The Bay Area-Silicon Valley Summit kicked off on Tuesday in San Francisco. It featured some of the top leaders in the region, state, and country.

The Bay Area-Silicon Valley Summit kicked off on Tuesday in San Francisco. It featured some of the top leaders in the region, state, and country.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area-Silicon Valley Summit kicked off on Tuesday in San Francisco. It featured some of the top leaders in the region, state, and country.

Governor Gavin Newsom spoke, so did the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

They are figuring out how to tackle some of the biggest problems including crime, drugs, and rampant homelessness.

All three leaders say they're optimistic about the future.

"We are a city on the rise. Moscone is being booked at higher rates, 50% more room bookings this year than last year," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"Expecting to see over 2,000 units of multi-family market rate housing break ground this year. We're seeing incredible growth and energy around this A.I. revolution," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

New Mayor Barbara Lee says she aims to regain full police staffing, working for more transparency, and is encouraging investment.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event.

A moderator asked Governor Newsom about the path forward in dealing with the budget.

He says California continues to dominate in every industry.

He says it is the largest manufacturing state in America by 41% margin.

Governor Newsom says the golden state is the 4th largest economy in the world.

And he says people who left the state are coming back.

One of President Trump's closest political advisors, Kellyanne Conway, also spoke.