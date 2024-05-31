Bay Area Underpinning and Habitat for Humanity build brand new home for Bay Area family

Giving back to the community is a major part of the BAU mission.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area Underpinning (BAU) recently teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a brand new home for a deserving Bay Area family.

The Fairfield-based company specializes in foundation repair with experts dedicated to helping homeowners with crawl space and concrete needs.

"When your home is having settlement issues, we're able to come in and do free estimates, figure out exactly what is going on with the home, lift and level, and get the home back to where it needs to be," said James Teixeira, the general manager for Groundworks Bay Area Underpinning.

"We also partner with St. Jude's, as well as Habitat and those are the two main ones that we deal with," said Teixeira.

Jack Batchelor, a board member for Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, added, "Their goal is to help construct a number of low-income houses, I believe 65 throughout the nation."

The partnership yields three new homes in Fairfield, California that will serve as safe, affordable dwellings for low-income families.

"I'm just very grateful that we have the opportunity to have our own home, and be able to provide for my daughters," said Ambar Woods, a new homeowner.

BAU continues to expand and grow, proudly serving Sacramento, San Jose, Stockton, Oakland, Elk Grove, Santa Rosa, and the greater Bay Area.

