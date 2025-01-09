Before and after photos show scenes of destruction from the California wildfires
ByKiara Alfonseca, Jill Tatara and Meredith Longo
Thursday, January 9, 2025 9:17PM
Video recorded by AIR7 showed the widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades after a wildfire that has grown to more than 17,000 acres ripped through the area.
Unprecedented wildfires are decimating thousands of structures, displacing thousands of residents, destroying local landmarks, and threatening many more across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed in the tragedy.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.
Maxar Technologies via AP
With 27,000 acres and counting either burned or still burning, the place that millions of Americans call home is almost unrecognizable. Photos from the path of destruction show communities completely transformed, as the personal, cultural, and economic losses continue to mount.