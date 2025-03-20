Beloved SF Zoo chimpanzee Maggie dies at age 55 after lymphoma diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Zoo announced Maggie, its beloved chimpanzee, died at age 55 after being diagnosed with lymphoma. The zoo said she was under palliative care for the past few months.

Maggie was just one month shy of her 56th birthday. She was said to be one of the "five-oldest chimps" in the United States.

"Maggie was a true matriarch in every sense of the word, often ensuring harmony within the chimpanzee troop," said SF Zoo CEO and Executive Director Tanya Peterson. "Although she allowed the males to think they were the alpha, Maggie would step in when needed, asserting her leadership with strength and grace."

Maggie came to San Francisco Zoo in 1970 as a 2-year-old, spending over 50 years of her life there.

MORE: Beloved San Francisco Zoo gorilla Oscar unexpectedly dies at 43: 'We are heartbroken'

"Over that time, she experienced continuing improvements in animal care and medicine, and we involved both human and animal cancer specialists in her care," said SF Zoo Chief Veterinarian Adrian Mutlow.

Peterson said the zoo plans to contribute to the Jane Goodall Institute in Maggie's honor.

"Maggie touched the hearts of all who knew her, and her impact on our Zoo and the resulting conservation efforts for her species will not be forgotten," Peterson said.