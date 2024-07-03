Best 4th of July sales on Amazon up to 75% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below
Fourth of July savings are in full swing, and there are plenty of Amazon retailers slashing prices for the holiday. Whether you're looking for the hottest tech savings or trying to find mattress deals, we rounded up some of the best sales you can find on Amazon right now.
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones for 20% off
Apple AirPods second generation for 31% off
NOTABRICK wireless Bluetooth speaker for 75% off
HOMPOW full HD projector for 25% off
Insignia 4K 50-inch Fire TV for under $200
JEJILL mini portable charger for 70% off
Apple Watch Series Seven with GPS and cellular for 62% off
Nectar 12-inch queen mattress for 28% off
Ashley Signature Design 12-inch queen mattress
Sleepmax 14-inch king mattress for under $500
TeQsli memory foam queen mattress for 23% off
DIFAME multi-layer foam queen mattress for 52% off
Elitespace memory foam queen mattress for under $250
Sweet Night king mattress for 28% off
Wekapo extra-large sandproof beach blanket for 28% off
Rynapac waterproof phone pouch for 65% off
Intex inflatable candy adventure kiddie pool with splash pad for 33% off
Rukala inflatable pool with electric pump included for 30% off
IPOW mini handheld portable fan for 35% off
Hydrix Direct inflatable floating pool lounger with cupholder for 48% off
Umite Chef 33-piece silicone utensil set for 21% off
Whuto air fryer for under $100 at 52% off
Nespresso VertuoPlus for 30% off
Mueller Pro-Series eight-blade vegetable chopper for 40% off
Ninja Professional Plus blender for under $100
Sensarte nonstick ceramic cookware set for 50% off
Instant Pot Omni toaster oven for 40% off
Nexgrill portable propane gas grill for under $100
Captiva Designs propane gas barbecue grill for 32% off
Jawlark outdoor bug zapper for 40% off
Ever Advanced extra-large patio recliner for 37% off
Tempera Patio outdoor table umbrella for 40% off
EcoNook outdoor fire pit with grill and lid for under $100
