Best ABC Secret Sales wellness products, with exclusive discounts up to 50% off

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best wellness products, with exclusive deals up to 50% off.

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best wellness products on sale. Don't miss these deals up to 50% off!

Best wellness products

40% to 50% off ABC Secret Sales Hey Dewy: Humidifiers $30.00 to $60.00

Breathe easier and transform any room into a spa experience. The Hey Dewy wellness humidifier is compact and beautifully designed to blend into elevated decor. Humidification helps soothe dry skin, dry sinuses and cracked lips caused by dry indoor air. The whisper-quiet ultrasonic cool mist combats dry air in rooms up to 500 square feet. The wireless facial humidifier will help hydrate your skin, anywhere!

40% off ABC Secret Sales Grace & Able: Compression Gloves $12.00

How about a hug for your hands? Designed by a hand therapist, Grace & Able's gentle compression gloves deliver support and soothe sore fingers to relieve swelling and pain. Great for arthritis, neuropathy and achy hands and the open fingertips make it easy to multi-task while you treat!

40% off ABC Secret Sales Body Restore: Shower Steamers $15.00 to $42.00

No more boring showers with Body Restore shower steamers. Eucalyptus helps clear congestion, which may be why it has over 20,000 positive reviews. The calming lavender helps you unwind while the energizing citrus invigorates your senses. Each is individually wrapped so you can take one when traveling, too! The innovative steam eye masks provide gentle, self-heating warmth to soothe tired eyes and promote relaxation.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Visp: Elixir Mixer $49.00

No more drink-prep drama! The Elixir Mixer is a glass bottle with a built-in whisk to make matcha, protein shakes, electrolyte drinks and more on the go with ease. The smart all-in-one design means you can re-whisk if your drink contents settle or separate, so you can say goodbye to frustrating powder chunks.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Lola Blankets: Weighted Blankets $64.50

Cozy up with a super-soft weighted blanket. Lola Blankets are crafted with therapeutic weighted fabric, luxuriously soft faux fur and breathable bubble stitching. It's like a calming hug on your chair, couch or bed. Machine-washable, stain-resistant and oh-so-chic! Free shipping.

