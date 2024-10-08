Amazon Big Deal Days competitor sales that are just as good if not better than Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (October 8-9) is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer, so it's no surprise that other retailers are looking to slash prices with their own sales events. To see how you can save outside of Amazon, check out our deal links below.

Walmart

Walmart deals are on between October 8-13. Shop of our favorite picks below:

Apple Products:

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9,GPS 41mm, Smartwatch

Save $50 on the Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop - Space Gray, M1 Chip

Save $59.01 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Save $49 on the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB

More discounts:

Save $500.00 on the onn. 98" Class 4K UHD (2160P)

Save $119.01 on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save $60 on the DR. J Professional HEPA Air Purifier

Save $40.99 on the Ninja NeverStick Essential 14-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware and Bakeware Set

Save $60.00 on the Keurig K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker

Save $399.01 on the Real Relax Massage Chair

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is having a limited-time sale until October 13th with an extra 25% off select items. Save on the Free People, Nike, Madewell, Good American, and more!

Lululemon

If you're looking for a deal on Lululemon, it's always wise to first check their "We Made Too Much" section. Right now, you'll find the ever-popular lululemon Align High-Rise Pant that my significant other swears by.

Wayfair

Shoppers can save up to 80% off sitewide and free shipping during Wafair's Way Day deals through October 9th.

Zappos

Zappos is touting deals up to 80% off during its The Big October Sale.

