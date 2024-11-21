Best Black Friday deals with discounts up to 80% off

Black Friday 2024 is here, and there are a ton of deals to be found, including discounted tech, appliances, mattresses, beauty products, and more. See below for some of the biggest and best sales from popular retailers, including favorites like Amazon, Dyson and Saatva.

Best Black Friday deals and sales

Amazon: The e-tailer launched deals up to 90% off for Black Friday, including discounts on appliances, tech, beauty and more.

Away: Save up to 25% off select bags and luggage.

Nolah: Get 35% off sitewide or use promo code ABC50 for an additional $50 off mattresses.

Dyson: Get up to $300 off popular vacuums and hair care products.

Helix Sleep: Get up to 25% off sitewide now on all mattresses and more.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off home decor, must-have furniture and bedding.

Solawave: Buy a kit and get one free as part of the brand's Black Friday sale.

Walmart: Shop Black Friday savings from $20 on tech, home and garden and more.

Funboy: Get 25% off sitewide on best-selling floats.

Cozy Earth: Get up to 35% off sitewide while supplies last.

Shapermint: Get up to 70% off shaping essentials.

PlushBeds: Up to $1,250 off plus up to $600 in free accessories with your purchase.

HexClad: Shop pots and pans set for up to 40% off for a limited time.

Petco: Get up to 50% off on pet treats, accessories and more.

Saatva: Up to $400 off mattresses through Cyber Week.

Home Depot: Snag Black Friday savings on gardening essentials, tools and more.

NYDJ: 50% off select styles with coupon code CELEBRATE.

Roku: Get TVs and more heavily discounted on Walmart.

Halara: Snag Black Friday deals from just $10.

