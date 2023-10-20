17 best gifts for men, from PlayStation 5 to Ray-Ban sunglasses

Shopping for your male counterpart can be a tough task. That said, there are always unique gifts to be found, and we've rounded up the best gifts for men they never knew they needed below. Our favorites include some amazing tech, items under $50 and even gaming essentials.

Best gifts for men

Amazon PlayStation 5

There is only one thing a man needs: quality alone time. And also a PlayStation 5. Get the item all men want, and get it now in the new, sleek and compact slim version. It comes with a wireless controller too, so all they have to do is set their new console up and start gaming.

Walmart Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle

If they're Xbox lovers instead, snag the powerful Series X now. The bundle gets you the "Diablo IV" game included.

Amazon Coway Air Purifier

$229.99 Shop Now

Say goodbye to odors and smells with this air purifier. It features air quality monitoring and an eco mode for sustainability. It's also on sale now for a limited time only.

Amazon Namore Organizer

$43.99 Shop Now

Amazon Power Scrubber

$69.85 Shop Now

A power scrubber will completely change the way you clean. Be it your car, your bathroom floor, or your window sill, power those stains away with the electrifying electric spin scrubber. It's cordless, and comes with two-speed options and multiple replaceable heads for easy cleaning.

Amazon Philips Norelco Shaver

$89.96 Shop Now

This electric shaver is great for mustaches, beards or sideburns. Just five minutes of charging time will get you one full shave, according to the brand.

Amazon Apple Watch SE

$299 Shop Now

The Apple Watch SE packs a ton of great health and fitness features and is far more affordable than the more expensive Series 10. You can even shop it on sale right now.

Stanley Stanley Tumbler

Stanley tumblers can quench your thirst and come in multiple sizes and colors. I use mine at the gym, on the road and at work. It's portable, easy to clean and has a reusable straw.

Adidas NFL Jersey

$129.99 Shop Now

Everyone knows about Travis, but I'm personally a Jason Kelce fan. Celebrate the NFL's favorite center with code TREAT to get 30% off.

Amazon DJI Gimbal

It's a fact: boyfriends have trouble taking good pictures of their girlfriends. Help turn them into better videographers with the DJI Gimbal that allows smooth footage of you next to a beach or a beautiful sunset.

Away Away Travel Bag

This is my go-to bag for overnight travel. The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, and has a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase.

Amazon Senheiser CX Plus

$179.95 Shop Now

The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile male in your life.

Amazon Pro Pickleball Pack

$79.99 Shop Now

These are one of the best-rated pickleball paddles on Amazon, and these USAPA-approved pickleball paddles and balls will keep you playing in the park throughout the year.

Amazon Anker Power Bank

$29.99 Shop Now

This USB-C style portable charger can juice up your iPhone or Android device with ease. It's available in five colors and is currently just $20.

Amazon RENPHO Massage Gun

$119.99 Shop Now

His shoulders are tense, his hips are always cracking and he always needs a massage. Solve all of these fatigue problems with the Renpho Massage Gun, which will give him a deep tissue massage at half the effort.

Amazon Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette

$105 Shop Now

The Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette is a great men's cologne, with a medium fragrant intensity that is subtle enough to make you feel - and smell - mysterious.

Amazon Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses

$180 Shop Now

These sunglasses offer 100% UV protection and are available in multiple sizes and colors. They're unisex and are some of the most stylish sunglasses I own.

