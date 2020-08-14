Our all-time favorite Bay Area ice cream spots

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Check out our list below for ABC7 News' all-time favorite ice cream spots around the Bay Area. Grab a scoop, swirl or cone and enjoy the little things in life.

Swensen's

San Francisco

More than one of our staffers described this 70-year-old San Francisco ice cream parlor as "dangerously good." The Swiss Orange Chip and Sticky Chewy Chocolate are two fan favorites.

Dolce Spazio

Los Gatos

The gelato here is to die for - rich, creamy and very indulgent. My personal favorite is the cheekily named Oreogasmic.

Meadowlark Dairy

Pleasanton

This small dairy drive-thru that has soft serve in the summer is a local favorite, and worth a drive if you're not a local. If you need convincing, see the picture below.

Two soft-serve ice cream swirls from Meadowlark Dairy in Pleasanton, Calif. Alix Martichoux

Noble Folk

Healdsburg and Santa Rosa

Perhaps no ice cream spot on this list elicited more enthusiasm among our staff than Noble Folk. "I will drive over an hour for their almond cardamom ice cream," said producer Kate E. "Their pie is also unbeatable," added anchor Liz Kreutz.

Fentons Creamery

Oakland and Vacaville

A family favorite for its retro vibes, massive portions and paper hats. Executive producer Heather Tuggle Pitman's favorite is the Junior Black and White, chocolate and vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and fudge. They've got a full diner-style menu, as well.

Smitten

Multiple San Francisco and San Jose locations

Ice cream here is made to order and churned in 90 seconds using a super-fast freeze. Bonus: Young kids will be mesmerized by the clouds of vapor billowing out as their scoop is made.

C.R.E.A.M.

Locations around the Bay Area

Its original location near Cal campus has had students lining up around the block for years. Now pretty much everyone in the Bay Area can find a C.R.E.A.M. near them. The classic order is a custom ice cream cookie sandwich, which is huge, messy and wonderful. Pro-tip: You can order a half sandwich, too.

Loard's Ice Cream

Several Bay Area locations

Producer Kate E. got a scoop of the ube macapuno ice cream and walked along the beach in Alameda. What more could you want?

A scoop of ube macapuno ice cream from Loard's in Alameda, Calif. Kate Eby

Salt & Straw

San Francisco, Burlingame, Palo Alto and San Jose

This is the perfect ice cream spot for the adventurous eater. A menu of seasonal flavors rotates every month. Goat cheese marionberry habanero anybody?

Tin Pot Creamery

Palo Alto, Los Altos, Campbell and San Mateo

People love Tin Pot for its creative, delicate flavors. Favorites include the beautifully hued Blue Jasmine Tea and Coffee with Cocoa Nib Toffee, made with Santa Cruz's Verve coffee beans.

Amausaan Uji Matcha USA

Berkeley, Newark, Union City and Serramonte

The flavors here are delicate, piled high and photogenic. Anchor Dion Lim tried the black tea and matcha soft serve, but says she actually loves their green tea ice cream roll-up cake best.

Anchor Dion Lim with two ice cream cones from Amausaan Uji Matcha USA. Dion Lim

Bi-Rite Creamery

San Francisco

On any nice day in the city, you'll see a long line at Bi-Rite before they head to Dolores Park. The hands-down favorite flavor here is salted caramel, but there are lots of good choices. Feel free to wait it out, or cheat by walking up to the soft serve window that usually doesn't have nearly as many people queued up.

Humphry Slocombe

San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley

Anchor Jobina Fortson loves Humphry Slocombe's Secret Breakfast ice cream (and so do I!). It's bourbon ice cream with corn flakes, that works as breakfast, happy hour or dessert. You may see pints of Humphry Slocombe at your local grocery store, so keep your eyes peeled.

Mr. Dewie's Cashew Creamery

Albany and Oakland

The ice creams at Mr. Dewie's are dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free, so it's a great option for those with allergies - and those without, who just love ice cream! My favorite is the Chocolate Orange Chip.

Fosters Freeze

Berkeley

No Dairy Queen? No problem. Fosters Freeze on University Avenue in Berkeley has the chocolate dipped soft-serve cone you've been craving. Eat it quick before it melts in this heat wave.

Fairfax Scoop

Fairfax

Locals are used to seeing a long line at this ice cream shop. The ice cream is made with organic, locally sourced ingredients. It gets even more Marin from there: Fairfax Scoops is practically zero waste. That means you should be ready to order a cone, or bring your own spoon to eat from a waffle bowl.

Matcha Cafe Maiko

San Francisco

Everything at Matcha Cafe Maiko is made with matcha imported from Japan. Anchor Dion Lim likes their loaded maiko special. (See picture below)

The loaded maiko special at Matcha Cafe Maiko in San Francisco. Dion Lim

Tucker's Super Creamed Ice Cream

Alameda

Our creative director Paula M. calls Tucker's an Alameda staple for its ultra-rich and creamy scoops. The menu is also super long, so they'll definitely be something for everyone.

Mitchell's Ice Cream

San Francisco

ABC7 News viewer Susan Vennarucci wrote in to make a strong case for Mitchell's. "The store and family are steeped in history of the Mission," she wrote. Her favorite flavors include thin mint, double chocolate, egg nog and their sorbets.

Got another favorite we didn't include? Email alix.t.martichoux@abc.com with a picture and we may include it in our roundup.

Stay cool out there!