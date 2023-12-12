These are the best smartwatches for every budget

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

A digital wearable is a must-have nowadays. These smartwatches are extensions of your smartphone, fitness trackers and health monitors, all in one fashionable piece of tech. Whether you are an Android or iOS user, a runner or someone just looking for your outfit's statement piece, here are our top smartwatch picks for every budget and need.

What we look for in smartwatches

Battery life: The best smartwatches should last you a full day with average use. This means battery life should be 12 to 24 hours at full charge as you work out, casually browse or receive notifications.

Brand and compatibility: Whether Android or iOS, the smartwatches need to fit into your other electronics' ecosystem.

Weather-resistantf: As a fitness device, the smartwatches need to withstand the elements. Most have an IP rating, which lets you know how water or dust-resistant your device is.

Best overall smartwatch

17% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $329

$399 Shop Now

The Series 10 is their latest Apple Watch and packs a bright, intuitive display and various health and fitness features, including calorie tracking, blood oxygen levels and sleep tracking. You can also take an ECG and get notifications if the Apple Watch ever detects an irregular heart rhythm. There are both fall detection and crash detection, which will help you call emergency services in an instant. You'll also get cycle tracking, where the Apple Watch catch can check for temperature changes and predict your ovulation estimates. And, you can mix and match with watch bands, allowing you to style this watch differently daily.

Operating system: watchOS

Battery life: Up to 36 hours on low power mode

Water resistance: 50 meters swim-proof

Best budget smartwatch iOS users

20% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $199

$249 Shop Now at Amazon

For those who only need a timepiece to fill out their Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank, the SE 2nd Gen is an amazing budget option. The SE has a shorter battery life than the Series but can replicate most of its functions fairly well. It offers both crash and fall detection and can measure your heart rate and calories during your workouts. It doesn't have a blood oxygen sensor and doesn't offer cycle tracking, but it's still one of the best (and most affordable) smartwatches on the market.

Operating system: watchOS

Battery life: Up to 18 hours on low power mode

Water resistance: 50 meters swim-proof

Best Samsung smartwatch

18% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 $269.99

$329.99 Shop Now

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is sleek and lightweight and can track everything from your heart rate to your sleep. Sleep tracking is pretty robust, even measuring how many times you snored per night and understanding and tracking different sleep stages. It syncs with your Galaxy smartphone so you can easily access texts and notifications on your wrist, and you can even use this watch to track your BMI, water intake, skeletal muscle readings and more. It also has one of the widest displays, making it easier to read and keep track of your notifications.

Operating system: WearOS powered by Samsung

Battery life: Up to 40 hours

Water resistance: IP68 (waterproof to a depth of 164 feet for 10 minutes)

Best Google smartwatch

12% off Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 $349.99

$399.99 Shop Now

The Google Pixel Watch is my personal pick. While iOS is not supported, the watch's slick minimalist design, modern user interface and waterproof capabilities make it stand out amongst its peers. It has heart rate, blood oxygen and skin temperature tracking, similar to the Apple Watch. There's an ECG app too and fall detection in case of an emergency. It's water resistant too and features an always-on display like some of the other picks on this list so you're always connected to your smartphone.

Operating system: Wear OS 4.0

Battery life: Up to 36 hours

Water resistance: water resistant up to 50 meters

Best fitness-only smartwatch

Amazon Casio Men's G-Shock Move $299 Shop now at Amazon

If you want a no-frills smartwatch, this one from G-Shock will do the trick. It's 200 meters water resistant, more than any other option on this list. It's also shock resistant and can be solar charged, saving you the hassle of constantly plugging it into a charger. It provides heart rate and sleep measurement, and can also last a full two months with the power-saving function - the longest battery life I've ever experienced on a smartwatch.

Operating system: Na

Battery life: Up to 2 months with power-saving

Water resistance: water resistant up to 200 meters

Best smartwatch for kids

Amazon Fitbit Google Ace LTE $229.95 Shop now at Amazon

Your kid won't require their own smartphone to work this watch. It connects through an app on both iOS and Android devices and parents have full control over who their kids can reach out through the watch and can also use it as a GPS to keep track of their little ones. The watch is built to encourage children to get moving. Walking and completing tasks will get your kids access to movement-based smartwatch-only games that are accessible through the Fitbit Aracde. Kids will also have their own Tamagotchi-style Eejie virtual play persona that they can feed, interact with and grow over time.

Operating system: WearOS

Battery life: 16+ hours

Water resistance: up to 50 meters

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.