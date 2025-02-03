Spread the love this Valentine's Day and shop our picks for best greeting cards

Shopping for your significant other or a loved one this Valentine's Day? Gift them something special this year and shop our picks for the best greeting cards.

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to put your appreciation for the ones you love in writing, and what better way to spread that love than with cute, on-theme cards? Below, we rounded up some of the best Valentine's Day greeting cards, so whether you're shopping for a significant other or a few loved ones, you'll be able to send them a special card that lets them know just how much you care.

Best Valentine's Day greeting cards

Anthropologie Anthropologie Valentine's Day Boxed Notecard Set $26.00 Shop Now

Looking for something a little more unique to give this Valentine's Day? These cards from Anthropologie act as heart-shaped love notes that your significant other, friends and family will love. They include cute messages on the exterior and space for handwritten messages that your Valentine can read. Included are 12 cards and 12 envelopes.

If you're looking for a special card for one special someone, this pop-up card is a great option. These are offered in several different designs, so you can choose the one your significant other will love the most. You'll also get a separate note to write a message to your loved one in addition to the specialty pop-up card.

Walmart Hallmark Signature Dog Valentine's Day Card $7.97 Shop Now

If your Valentine is an animal lover, then you'll definitely want to consider this Hallmark Signature card. It has two cute pooches on the front with an on-theme message that says "Love you so doggone much." Plus, the exterior is made from felt attachments, so it has a fun and eye-catching texture, making it extra special.

Minted Minted Purr-fect Valentine Card Set of 25 $65.00 Shop Now

Sticking to the pets theme, this Valentine's card is great for cat lovers. These cards by Minted come in several different designs and sizes, so you can choose depending on your preference. Plus, you'll also be able to personalize these with a special handwritten message. Get a set of 25 starting at $65.

Amazon Rockdoodles Punny Valentine's Card $5.99 to $6.99 Shop Now

These punny cards are great if you want to go the silly route this Valentine's Day. There are options with cute illustrations and puns like "I lava you" and "You Croc my world." Gift these Amazon's Choice cards to your loved ones or significant other to spread the love and make them laugh.

Amazon Papyrus Romantic Valentines Day Card $12.49 Shop Now

This bejeweled card is great to send to someone you love this Valentine's Day. The ombré look and shine of the rhinestones make the card sparkle, which adds that extra heartfelt touch. It comes with a sweet printed message and room for a handwritten note.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Retro Valentine's Day Card Set $18.00 Shop Now

Hoping to bring a more unique vibe this Valentine's Day? These vintage-inspired cards from Urban Outfitters double as a special note and a cute keepsake for your loved one. This set comes with 15 cards and envelopes, so you can share the love with a cute retro aesthetic to several different people in your life.

