Best wine accessories to buy as a gift for yourself or a loved one

With National Red Wine Day just around the corner, this is a good time to check through your bar and see if you have all the right accessories for your favorite bottles. From devices built for older, vintage bottles to more generic corkscrews for the wine from your favorite liquor store, here are the best wine accessories to add to your collection, as recommended by sommeliers and vineyard owners.

"The Durand" is an exceptional device," says Spencer Christian, host of Spencer Christian's Wine Cellar and our in-house sommelier. "It's simple to use and is particularly effective in removing older, fragile or compromised corks--ones that are broken, pushed into the bottle or only partially removed." Just make sure you follow the instruction diagram to avoid any mistakes.

"This tool allows for quick and easy removal of the wine foil with a nice, clean cut," says Kim Stare Wallace, the second-generation owner and president of Dry Creek Vineyard. Shoppers say its cutting wheels are incredibly sharp, making it easy to take off the foil up top in one go.

This tool is "one of the handiest, simplest to use and most economical cork removal devices around," says Christian. "There's nothing fancy about it, but it gets the job done--whether at an elegant dinner party or on the picnic grounds." It's also top rack dishwasher safe making it easy to clean.

"These are a must at Christmas and other family gatherings to keep track of whose glass is whose," says Wallace. You'll get 50 charms in total in different designs, and they're easy to attach to the stem of your wine glass.

"The Rabbit is very useful for ease of removal and reliability," says Christian. This set comes with a corkscrew, wine stopper, wine pourer, champagne sealer and a foil remover. It has everything you need to entertain successfully while also preserving your wine.

