Bill Neukom, former SF Giants CEO during 2010 World Series win, dies at 83

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bill Neukom, the chief executive officer and managing partner of the San Francisco Giants from 2008 through 2011, has died. He was 83.

The American Bar Association made the announcement Wednesday on its website.

Until the Giants captured the franchise's first World Series title since moving West in 1958, Neukom had been best known for more than two decades of work as a Microsoft attorney and as a president of the American Bar Association. He served as top counsel for Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates.

Neukom grew up in nearby San Mateo, with then-San Francisco Seals owner Charlie Graham as a neighbor. He joined the Giants' ownership group in 1995 and became a general partner in 2003.

His Microsoft stake was worth an estimated $107 million when he left the company in 2001. He is a partner in the Seattle office of the law firm Kirkpatrick & Lockhart Preston Gates Ellis.

Before the improbable 2010 championship run, the Giants hadn't reached the playoffs or won the NL West since 2003 -- a year after falling short in the World Series.