Billionaire to attempt 1st commercial spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth | WATCH LIVE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A Pennsylvania billionaire is ready to attempt the first private spacewalk after SpaceX the mission was delayed by a few hours on Thursday.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday for a five-day flight. SpaceX announced the postponement an hour ahead of the planned start of the spacewalk.

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X "all systems are looking good."

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Action News viewers sent us pictures, showing their view of the rocket in the Philadelphia area.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.