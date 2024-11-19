Health officials report possible case of bird flu in a child in Alameda County

ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- California health officials are reporting a possible case of bird flu in a child in Alameda County.

The child has reportedly been treated and is now recovering at home.

The positive test showed low-level detection of the virus, health officials say, indicating the child was not likely infectious.

There was no known contact with an infected animal, but officials are investigating a possible exposure to wild birds.

There have been 53 cases of bird flu in humans so far this year, according to the CDC.