Black Friday sale for Broadway San Jose tickets!

Tina Chang, the director of marketing at Broadway San Jose, appeared on ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about what's coming to the South Bay.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you love the stage, there's plenty to like from Broadway San Jose. The venue is set to host a wide variety of shows -- including Shrek, Moulin Rouge and a Cher musical!

And if you want to give or buy tickets for any of these shows, there's a Black Friday sale coming.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit this page.