First-ever 'Bluey' movie coming to theaters

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced today that a 'Bluey' feature film is on the way

LOS ANGELES -- "Bluey" is officially hitting the big screens.

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced today that a "Bluey" feature film is on the way, landing in theaters in 2027 and streaming on Disney+ following the theatrical release.

The studio ensured the animated "Bluey" movie will deliver "the same charm and humor" as the television series, continuing the adventures of Bluey, "a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog," her little sister Bingo, as well as Mum and Dad.

Joe Brumm, creator of "Bluey," said: "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on 'The Sign' in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I've always thought 'Bluey' deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I'm excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new 'Bluey' story to the big screen."

Co-chairmen of Disney Entertainment, Alan Bergman and Dana Walden released the following statement: "Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, 'Bluey' has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection. We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of 'Bluey' to the big screen - for real life! - and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere."

The film will welcome vocal talent from the show, Melania Zanetti and David McCormack, as the voices of Chili and Bandit Heeler (Bluey's parents).

Amber Naismith and Richard Jeffery will co-direct. Joe Brumm is executive producer, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team. Joff Bush will compose.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.