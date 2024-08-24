Blurring homes on Google Maps? Thieves also search websites like Zillow and Redfin, police say

The Riverside Police Department says there are additional online tools you can employ to protect your property and stay one step ahead of thieves that are using technology to case potential targets.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Homeowners are increasingly going online in an effort to deter potential burglars and blurring the images of their homes as they appear on Google Street View.

But Riverside police say there are additional online tools homeowners can employ to protect their property and stay one step ahead of thieves that are using technology to case potential targets.

"The problem is the internet makes everything super easy these days," said Det. Jarid Zuetel with the Riverside Police Department. "They're able to use Redfin, Zillow, and then just simple image searches."

Some residents are now "blurring" out their homes in the street-view function on Google Maps.

He said they're able to see what's in the house, especially ones that have recently been on the market.

In addition to blurring their homes on Google Street View, police say people should consider removing images showing the interior of their homes on websites like Redfin and Zillow.

Zuetel said thieves also use drones to scout out neighborhoods.

"They're trying to see what they can see inside the windows of people's houses; looking in the backyards to see if they have dogs, pools, and what type of doors they have in the backyard."

"As technology becomes more and more accessible to everybody, your criminals are using that technology to their advantage."

But Zuetel said perhaps the most important thing homeowners can do though is get to know their neighbors.

"We had a high-profile case a couple years ago that was a triple murder where they solved it because a vigilant neighbor noticed a car that wasn't supposed to be in the neighborhood," he said. "It's always helpful having good neighbors and getting to know who's supposed to be there and who is out of place."