Missing woman's body found days after Colorado River flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park

Search crews again were combing the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park for an Arizona woman missing after a flash flood days earlier.

SUPAI, Ariz. -- The body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier was recovered Sunday, park rangers said.

The body of Chenoa Nickerson, 33, from the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona, was discovered by a group rafting down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the park said in a statement.

Rangers recovered Nickerson's body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office.

National Park Service officials said Nickerson was swept into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Nickerson was hiking along Havasu Creek about a half-mile (800 meters) from where it meets up with the Colorado River when the flash flood struck.

This photo shows Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz, , who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood. Tamara Morales via AP

Nickerson's husband was among the more than 100 people safely evacuated.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe's reservation. The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls chocolate brown.

Other hikers made it to the village, about 2 miles from the campground, where they awaited helicopter rides out.

Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the Arizona National Guard, including Blackhawk helicopters, to help evacuate hikers from the village.

Guard officials said an estimated 104 tribal members and tourists near Havasupai Falls have been evacuated since Thursday after floodwaters left them stranded.

The Havasupai Tribe's reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter.

Helicopter evacuations began after bridges were washed away and rescuers fanned out amid a series of towering waterfalls.

The medical examiner's office and park service are investigating her death.