The pilots of a MAX 8 reported their rubber pedals 'stuck' in the neutral position when they were landing in Newark this year

Boeing news: NTSB warns critical flight controls used by some United 737s could jam

There is NTSB news. The agency is warning of rudder issues with some Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes used by United Airlines. Critical controls could jam.

There is NTSB news. The agency is warning of rudder issues with some Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes used by United Airlines. Critical controls could jam.

There is NTSB news. The agency is warning of rudder issues with some Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes used by United Airlines. Critical controls could jam.

There is NTSB news. The agency is warning of rudder issues with some Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes used by United Airlines. Critical controls could jam.

WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board has issued an "urgent" safety warning for some Boeing 737s over a critical flight control that could possibly jam.

The issue involves an actuator attached to the rudder on some models that could fail.

That actuator can be found on Boeing's embattled 737 MAX line.

SEE MORE: Senate probe reveals Boeing's 'troubling and recurring' safety failings

An incident involving the issue was first reported on a United Airlines flight earlier this year.

The pilots of a MAX 8 reported their rubber pedals "stuck" in the neutral position when they were landing in Newark.

The NTSB is recommending that Boeing warn pilots and come up with an alternative solution.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines is the only U.S. airline with 737s using the components in question, and that they are no longer being used.

The agency also said it is monitoring the situation.