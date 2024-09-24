Oakland unveils 'Bruce Lee Way' street sign where famed actor ran martial arts studio

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is celebrating one of its most famous residents, martial arts legend and revered actor Bruce Lee.

The intersection at Broadway and Garnet Street near Oakland's Auto Row is now known as "Bruce Lee Way."

That's where Lee ran a martial arts studio before Hollywood found him and he rose to stardom.

Lee was born in San Francisco, and raised in Hong Kong, but he called Oakland home.

City leaders proudly unveiled the new street sign, an honor for the famous local.

Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32.