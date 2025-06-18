Burglary suspect needed rescue after getting stuck in San Jose air duct

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man in San Jose had to be rescued from an air duct in his not-so-clever attempt to break into a restaurant.

Police responded to a report of a burglary just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Giorgio's Italian Food and Pizzeria on Foxworthy Avenue.

They found the suspect was stuck up in the ductwork.

Firefighters arrived to help remove the guy from that tight space.

He was taken to the hospital because he said he was in pain, and he will be booked into jail for burglary and an outstanding warrant.