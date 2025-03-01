24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Burned opossum with babies recovering after being rescued from Bay Bridge

KGO logo
Saturday, March 1, 2025 10:24PM
Burned opossum with babies rescued from Bay Bridge
Staff at an animal hospital in San Rafael are treating a rescued opossum with babies who they think was hiding in a car, burned by the engine, and fell out on the Bay Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An opossum with babies was rescued from the Bay Bridge during Monday's morning commute.

The babies were only about a month old and still in their mom's pouch.

They were discovered by staff at Wildcare Wildlife Hospital in San Rafael, who are also treating burns on the opossum's paws and tail.

They think she was hiding in a car, was burned by the engine, and fell out on the bridge.

The owner of the animal rescue was driving by and saw the opossum and helped the CHP capture it.

The opossum will be released back into the wild once she's recovered.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW