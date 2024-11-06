CA prop election results: Proposition 2, bonds for public school and community college facilities

California voters are deciding whether the state should borrow $10 billion to build and repair public schools and community colleges.
The state would distribute Proposition 2 money through matching grants, requiring districts to contribute from local funds.
The prop would not automatically raise taxes, but the state will need to find about $500 million a year to repay the loan.
Proposition 2 comes four years after voters rejected a $15 billion bond proposal for schools in 2020. The last time voters approved borrowing money for schools was in 2016.