CA prop election results: Proposition 32, raising California's minimum wage to $18

California voters are deciding whether the state's minimum wage should increase from $16 to $18.
If Proposition 32 passes, wages will go up to $17 an hour immediately.
Wages would then go up to $18 in January 2025, but the raise would be gradual for small businesses until 2026.
If Proposition 32 fails, the minimum wage would be about $17 in 2026.
Proposition 32 would not apply to independent contractors or self-employed workers. Since some cities already have higher minimum wages, it would not impact them.
There is also a carve-out for fast-food workers who have their own $20 minimum wage.