CA is one step closer to adding high-speed cameras around freeway construction zones

A new bill could soon place high-speed cameras around construction zones throughout California.

A new bill could soon place high-speed cameras around construction zones throughout California.

A new bill could soon place high-speed cameras around construction zones throughout California.

A new bill could soon place high-speed cameras around construction zones throughout California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new bill could soon place high-speed cameras around construction zones throughout the state.

It's a move that's mirroring what one Bay Area city is already doing.

"The reality on our roads is that it is very dangerous. It is one of the most dangerous jobs you can do to be out there - to be out there building and protecting our roads," said Assemblymember Matt Haney.

In the last three years, state data shows over 100 vehicle intrusions into active work zones resulting in at least five deaths and 19 serious injuries. Many workers are pushing for these cameras.

"I'm out there every night standing just feet away from cars going 70, 80, sometimes 90 miles an hour. One wrong move, one distracted driver and someone doesn't go home. I've seen a lot out there. Close calls, crashes and unfortunately, a few fatalities that never leaves my memory," said Ricardo Alarcon, Caltrans worker.

MORE: SFMTA explains discrepancies in data as it gears up to begin citating drivers for speeding

AB 289 wants to place 75 mobile speed cameras in active highway construction zones across the state. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a former San Francisco Supervisor, says the bill draws on the city's new high-speed safety camera pilot program which has 56 cameras.

"The areas where there is the greatest danger where there is the most urgency to protect lives while people are out there working," said Haney.

Speeding tickets on the highways around construction zones will range from $50 to $500 after drivers reach 11 to 15 miles an hour over the speed limit.

"We want to be clear - this isn't about punishing people or getting more revenue or anything like that. This is about changing behavior and saving lives," said Haney.

Revenues from these citations will be used to pay for the program first and then Construction Zone Enhanced Enforcement Programs.

MORE: Here's what SF will do with the millions of dollars it could generate with speed camera citations

"Caltrans will have to do public affairs campaigns, there are 60 days where any citation that is issued will be a warning once the program rolls out and then there is graduated fines," said Chris Lee, lobbyist with United Contractors.

In a statement, California's Department of Transportation said:

"While safety for the public and our workers is Caltrans number one concern, the Department does not have a position on AB 289 and does not want to comment on pending legislation."

"We are not asking for anything special. Just a chance to make to make it home to our families like everyone else does," said Alarcon.

AB 289 is set to move into the full assembly floor before June 6 - getting closer to the governor's desk.