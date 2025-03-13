How will dismantling Dept. of Education affect Bay Area students? CA state superintendent explains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As you may have heard, the Trump administration has laid off about half of the Department of Education's staff. That's about 1,300 people.

This will dramatically affect the department's operations, including federal student aid and programs for vulnerable students.

This is how Pres. Donald Trump explained his action: "We want education to be moved back where the states run education, where the parents of the children will be running education, where governors that are doing a very good job will be running education."

But how might this federal cutback affect Bay Area schools?

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined ABC7 News to explain the situation and address other pressing issues facing the California education system.

"These actions that the president is taking -- he's making these executive orders to try to dismantle the Department of Education -- that requires action from Congress," Thurmond said. "And so, we really want to urge your followers to reach out to their elected officials in Congress to say, 'We want you to stand with us and to protect the U.S. Department of Education.'"

Watch the full interview in the player above.