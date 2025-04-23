Car fire in Caldecott Tunnel blocking all eastbound lanes of Highway 24

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A car fire is blocking all eastbound lanes of the Caldecott Tunnel causing significant traffic delays.

According to Oakland Fire, crews are responding to the scene and the fire is about 400 feet into Bore #1 in the eastbound direction.

Fire crews are working quickly to extinguish the fire and clear the tunnel.

The California Highway Patrol has stopped traffic in Bore 1 and 2, there is no estimated time of reopening.

SKY7 was over the scene as smoke could be seen pouring out of the tunnel.

