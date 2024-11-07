CA AG Rob Bonta in San Francisco to share plans for 2nd Trump term

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in San Francisco to discuss how the state is getting ready for a second Trump administration.
Bonta told Politico earlier this week his team has been preparing arguments on "almost every issue" that could possibly arise during Trump's presidency.
The issues range from abortion to gun control.
He'll outline those plans at Crissy Field at 10:15 a.m.