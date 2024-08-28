Concern grows after couple, dog go missing from California nudist ranch

Stephanie and Daniel Menard and their dog Cuddles were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at a nudist ranch in Redlands.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard and their dog Cuddles were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at a nudist ranch in Redlands.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard and their dog Cuddles were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at a nudist ranch in Redlands.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard and their dog Cuddles were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at a nudist ranch in Redlands.

REDLANDS, Calif. -- Authorities are searching for a California couple and their dog who have been missing since Saturday.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at the Olive Dell nudist ranch in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. A friend reported them missing the next day.

"There's just nothing. Not even anything to go off of right now," the couple's friend Sandy Marinelli said. "It's very concerning because this is not normal for them at all."

Their vehicle was found unlocked down the road from their home Sunday. Stephanie's purse was found inside the home and both of their cellphones were also found at their home. Their dog, a small white shih tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

"There's no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car," friend Tammie Wilkerson said. "She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones - things they would never have left at home."

Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, police say.

Daniel and Stephanie Menard of Colton have been missing since Aug. 24, 2024.

Friends say the couple, who is part of a possible lawsuit against the ranch, was being harassed and fear that may have had something to do with their sudden disappearance. The couple is very active in their church and in the Olive Dell community.

"They're very sweet people. There's not a mean bone in their body at all, which makes this very confusing," Wilkerson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands police at (909)798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org. Please reference case No. 240032075