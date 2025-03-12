Who's running for CA governor to replace termed-out Gavin Newsom? Here's a look at field - so far

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Democratic U.S. Representative Katie Porter announced Tuesday she is entering the already crowded 2026 contest for California's next governor, which could be complicated if former Vice President Kamala Harris enters the race.

The election is to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is wrapping up his second term. In California, a governor can only serve two consecutive four terms if reelected.

Already, a gaggle of Democrats and Republicans have thrown their hat in the ring to succeed the Democratic governor. California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat, has already announced her candidacy. Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has also announced a primary bid, among others. But if Harris decides to run, political strategists say it could create a scramble on down-ballot races.

"The vice president, she can get into the race later just because she has universal name ID, probably an unlimited ability to raise money and could very well clear the field if she does get into the race," said Jim Ross, a Bay Area political consultant.

Harris will make a decision by the end of summer, two sources familiar with her plans tell ABC News.

Even if Harris gets in the race, experts say the nature of California's primary system could lead to unpredictability. As an open primary state, all candidates - regardless of party affiliation - are on the same single ballot. The top two performers from the primary ultimately face each other off in the November general election.

Who has formally announced a bid for governor?

As of early March, nine Democrats and four Republicans have launched a former bid for California's chief executive.

Which Democrats are running?

Toni Atkins, former Speaker of the California Assembly

Stephen Cloobeck, founder and former CEO of Diamond Resorts International

Eleni Kounalakis, California Lieutenant Governor

Katie Porter, former Orange County Congresswoman

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent

Antonio Villaraigosa, former Los Angeles mayor and former Speaker of the California Assembly

Betty Lee, former California State Controller

Michael Younger, private and public sector strategist

Which Republicans are running?