One California: SoCal Fire Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One month ago, devastating fires swept through Los Angeles neighborhoods, destroying thousands of homes and businesses. Many families are just starting to rebuild their lives. Today, ABC7 News and its California sister stations are hosting a one-day fundraiser Friday to support our neighbors in need -- and we need your help.

Your donation can provide meals, shelter, and hope through the American Red Cross. These families need assistance with vital supplies as they continue to recover.

To contribute, visit www.redcross.gov/abc. Your support is vital, and any amount helps. Thank you for your generosity!